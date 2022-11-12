Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases 14,853 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,774 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.3% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 47,503 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.74.

Walt Disney Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $4.55 on Friday, reaching $95.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,373,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,646,858. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $163.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.