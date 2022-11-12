Vision Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,492 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of TFS Financial worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 181.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 8.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at TFS Financial

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Mulhern sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $47,807.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Martin J. Cohen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $93,996.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy W. Mulhern sold 3,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $47,807.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFS Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TFS Financial to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,787. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. TFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 418.52%.

TFS Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.