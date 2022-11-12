Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 409.9% from the October 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vivos Price Performance

OTCMKTS RDGL remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 163,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,196. Vivos has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

Vivos Company Profile

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals.

