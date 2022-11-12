Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VOR. Wedbush reissued an initiates rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

VOR stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,883. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75.

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 42.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 894,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 265,062 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 1,639.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 272,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 37.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 21,765 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 116.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 25,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

