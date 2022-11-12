Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a strong-buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.42.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

VOYA stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.28. The stock had a trading volume of 882,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,910. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.82. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 18,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.