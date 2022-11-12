Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $3.04 on Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 40.4% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $72.56 million and approximately $15.43 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $3.04 or 0.00017984 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,880.37 or 0.99974811 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00008913 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008092 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00048121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00038863 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005879 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00021958 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00247596 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.0308629 USD and is down -8.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $19,948,018.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

