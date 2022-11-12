W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Argus started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.
W. R. Berkley stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.77. 2,759,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,351. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $50.44 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.45. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 34,852 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at $284,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 172.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after buying an additional 141,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
