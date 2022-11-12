W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2022

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Argus started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

W. R. Berkley stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.77. 2,759,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,351. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $50.44 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.45. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 34,852 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at $284,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 172.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after buying an additional 141,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.