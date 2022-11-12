Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) PT Lowered to $110.00

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.41% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 1.8 %
WD stock opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.20. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.25.
About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.
