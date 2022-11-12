Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) PT Lowered to $110.00

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 1.8 %

WD stock opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.20. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Walker & Dunlop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

