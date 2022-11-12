Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 52,620 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,187.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAIN. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CL King dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.