Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Separately, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Yotta Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000.

Yotta Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of YOTAU stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. Yotta Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.96.

About Yotta Acquisition

Yotta Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

