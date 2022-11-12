Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Raised by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,838 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after acquiring an additional 520,788 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Walmart by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,387,864,000 after purchasing an additional 608,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,642,783 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $989,243,000 after acquiring an additional 784,900 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

WMT stock opened at $142.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $387.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

