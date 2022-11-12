Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $122.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.74.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $95.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.43. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $163.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 19.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 47,503 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.8% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 39.9% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.