Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.74.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $95.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $163.61.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

