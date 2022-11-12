Warburg Research Analysts Give Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) a €2.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €2.00 ($2.00) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.40) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of HDD opened at €1.80 ($1.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $546.28 million and a PE ratio of 9.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is €1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €1.55. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €1.09 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of €3.14 ($3.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.31.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

