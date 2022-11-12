WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the October 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
WaveDancer Stock Performance
WAVD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. 6,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,767. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. WaveDancer has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $6.00.
WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 35.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%.
WaveDancer Company Profile
WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.
