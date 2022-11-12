Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the first quarter valued at $511,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter worth approximately $573,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI opened at $37.29 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

