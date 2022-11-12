Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,124 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 29,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $165.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.88. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.35 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

