Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 262 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.4% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 37,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $172.29 per share, with a total value of $6,418,663.95. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,164,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,270,025.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 125,894 shares of company stock worth $21,774,504. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $155.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.82.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

