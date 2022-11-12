Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 708 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 270.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

WM stock opened at $158.16 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.47.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

