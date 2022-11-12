Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $64.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 103.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Raymond James dropped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

