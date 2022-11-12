Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,884,000 after buying an additional 1,286,491 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $351,299,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,947 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 15.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,888,000 after acquiring an additional 428,756 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $53.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UAL. Evercore ISI cut their target price on United Airlines to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.85.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

