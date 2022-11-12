Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $88.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.42. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

