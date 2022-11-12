Wedbush Cuts Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target to $115.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.91 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Masonite International from $135.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Masonite International from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Masonite International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.86.
Masonite International Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of DOOR opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $119.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.65.
About Masonite International
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.
