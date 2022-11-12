Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJOW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the October 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wejo Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tikvah Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wejo Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,866,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 117,537 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wejo Group by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 228,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 196,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Wejo Group during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000.

Wejo Group Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WEJOW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,212. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. Wejo Group has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

Wejo Group Company Profile

Wejo Group Limited develops data marketplace and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. It offers traffic management of the data marketplace and SaaS solutions. Its data exchange platform sources data directly from connected vehicles, using a range of sensors inside the vehicle integrated by the OEMs to ascertain vehicle status, vehicle health, dynamics, and location.

