WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WELL. CIBC cut their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Eight Capital cut their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.25.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

TSE:WELL opened at C$3.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.45. The company has a market cap of C$736.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$2.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

About WELL Health Technologies

In related news, Director John Kim sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.87, for a total transaction of C$68,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 484,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,390,167.73. Insiders sold a total of 124,000 shares of company stock worth $374,880 in the last ninety days.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

Featured Articles

