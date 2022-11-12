Wells Fargo & Company Increases SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $306.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $283.00 to $306.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEDG. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $345.87.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $288.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.53. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 540,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 540,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $625,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,984,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,223 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

