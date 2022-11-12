Wells Fargo & Company Lowers International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $105.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.06.

NYSE:IFF opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $155.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

