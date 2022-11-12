Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,615,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,215 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.02% of Welltower worth $380,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Welltower by 2.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth about $1,834,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Welltower by 17.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 543,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,788,000 after purchasing an additional 82,246 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,012,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 530.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

