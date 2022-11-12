WEMIX Hits 1-Day Volume of $63.09 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00009020 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. WEMIX has a total market cap of $482.53 million and approximately $63.09 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00597149 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,249.35 or 0.31104538 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX launched on August 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 318,421,502 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 1,018,187,200 with 318,421,502 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.55167465 USD and is up 2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $146,863,847.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

