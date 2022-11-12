WEMIX Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $483.92 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 12th. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00009036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $483.92 million and approximately $48.22 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.00585251 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,131.04 or 0.30484751 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX launched on August 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 318,421,502 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 1,018,187,200 with 318,421,502 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.5053168 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $64,756,659.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars.

