Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (NYSE:IGI) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.02 and last traded at $16.01. Approximately 42,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 29,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGI. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 101.6% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the third quarter valued at about $683,000.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.