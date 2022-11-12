Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WES. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Shares of WES opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

