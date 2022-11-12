Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Weyco Group Stock Performance

Shares of Weyco Group stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,301. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.76. Weyco Group has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyco Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEYS. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 39,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Weyco Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.