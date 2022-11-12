WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Stock Price Down 18.1%

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Rating) was down 18.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $15.76. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 525% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WHTPF shares. Barclays lowered their price target on WH Smith from GBX 2,180 ($25.10) to GBX 1,975 ($22.74) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on WH Smith from GBX 1,840 ($21.19) to GBX 1,390 ($16.00) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WH Smith from GBX 1,930 ($22.22) to GBX 1,900 ($21.88) in a report on Friday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

