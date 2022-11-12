Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 206.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

Shares of NYSE UP opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. Wheels Up Experience has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $398.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.07.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $425.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Vinayak Hegde sold 21,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $32,125.89. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,074,977 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,715.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 96.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 12,631.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

