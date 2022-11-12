WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Reaches $42.95 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $42.95 million and approximately $700,402.24 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0577 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00034293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00356671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023562 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001055 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004104 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001153 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00019021 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

