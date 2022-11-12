Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 149.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $134.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.72 million. Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Trisha L. Fox sold 10,306 shares of Whole Earth Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $61,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.