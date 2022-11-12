Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 149.22% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.
Whole Earth Brands Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FREE opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $134.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04 and a beta of 0.41.
Insider Transactions at Whole Earth Brands
In other news, insider Trisha L. Fox sold 10,306 shares of Whole Earth Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $61,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.
Whole Earth Brands Company Profile
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.