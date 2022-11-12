William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,337,112 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,764,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337,112 shares during the period. National Vision makes up about 0.8% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 9.54% of National Vision worth $213,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the second quarter worth about $520,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the second quarter worth about $1,691,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 8.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

EYE traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $52.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.51.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. National Vision had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EYE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of National Vision to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

