William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,289,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares during the quarter. Globant accounts for 0.8% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.08% of Globant worth $224,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Globant by 9.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Globant by 12.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 46.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 17,850.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 2.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $9.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.69. The stock had a trading volume of 381,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,706. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 1.41. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $155.01 and a 12 month high of $334.32.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOB. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.13.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

