William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,464 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,223 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Adobe worth $154,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,658,000 after purchasing an additional 185,340 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 10.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,685,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,494,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Trading Up 3.4 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $11.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,110,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $158.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.14 and its 200-day moving average is $368.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.