William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $130.93 Million Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 212,320 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.71% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $130,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $744,453,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,645,000 after purchasing an additional 827,583 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,135,000 after purchasing an additional 801,217 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 814,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,705,000 after purchasing an additional 476,600 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance
HZNP stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.24. 2,793,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,166. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
