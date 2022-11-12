William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $130.93 Million Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 212,320 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.71% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $130,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $744,453,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,645,000 after purchasing an additional 827,583 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,135,000 after purchasing an additional 801,217 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 814,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,705,000 after purchasing an additional 476,600 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

HZNP stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.24. 2,793,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,166. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.