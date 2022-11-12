William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $182.80 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,132,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124,779 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of CF Industries worth $182,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $82,182,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $65,509,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 237.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,410,000 after acquiring an additional 391,742 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 297.2% during the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,581 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1,993.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 337,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,809,000 after acquiring an additional 321,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF Industries Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $5.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.82. 5,021,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,675. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.78 and its 200-day moving average is $97.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.25 and a 1-year high of $119.60.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

