William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,861 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $198,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the transaction, the president now owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the transaction, the president now owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.11.

NASDAQ AXON traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $182.94. The stock had a trading volume of 842,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.70. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.