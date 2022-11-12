William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 119,204 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,759,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,204 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.63% of National Instruments worth $148,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 6.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 13.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter worth about $24,727,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 590,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,444. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

NATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

