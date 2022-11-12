William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 21,498 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,498 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $254,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.87.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $1,538,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares in the company, valued at $49,931,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at $45,028,220.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,678 shares of company stock worth $4,156,223. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $5.24 on Friday, reaching $288.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,916. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.25.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

