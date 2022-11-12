William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 470,762 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,934,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 470,762 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Ares Management worth $166,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 4.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ares Management to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.10. 1,900,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,971,132.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,971,132.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $1,273,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 203,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,245,723.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 and sold 938,661 shares valued at $74,756,389. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

