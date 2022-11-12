William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,014,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 98,621 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $164,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,781,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,943,000 after acquiring an additional 44,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,630,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,507,000 after acquiring an additional 93,106 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trex to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Shares of TREX stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $49.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,301,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,496. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.89. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $140.98.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

