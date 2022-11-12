WINkLink Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $91.97 million and $35.09 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WINkLink

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00009314 USD and is down -4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $33,051,285.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

