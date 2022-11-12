WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 63,535 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 293.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,535 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,558. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USB opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

