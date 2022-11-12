WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,727,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,463,000 after buying an additional 288,965 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,815,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,357,000 after acquiring an additional 76,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,434,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,271,000 after acquiring an additional 337,867 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.34%.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.